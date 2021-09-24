Erdoğan: Turkey pulls its weight in tackling climate crisis

Turkey will continue to pull its weight in tackling the climate crisis and ensuring clean energy transformation, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

"We are putting our signature under a great success story in energy transformation, renewable energy and energy efficiency," he said in video statement to the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy .

Turkey, he added, ranks 5th in Europe and 12th in the world in installed power based on renewable energy.

The president said Turkey's renewable share in installed electrical power is 53%.

Describing global warming and climate change as one of the most important challenges in human history, Erdoğan said that even the most remote corners of the world are facing natural disasters, health problems, and economic and social struggles triggered by the climate crisis.

"This crisis can only be managed through global cooperation. For this, we must not leave anyone behind and ensure fair burden-sharing. It is obvious that the energy sector will make the most important contribution in this regard," he said.

The high-level dialogue is said to be the first UN gathering on energy since 1981, and comes ahead of the COP26 conference on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland.