Poll: With days to go, most Germans have decided who to vote for

With days to go until Germany's elections, a new poll shows most eligible voters in the country say they have already made up their minds which party they will pick.



In a YouGov poll asking the public whether they have made a final decision on who they will vote for in the Bundestag election, 74 per cent said yes.



The survey was conducted between September 16 and 22.



Meanwhile, 15 per cent of respondents said they would make a final choice later, 9 per cent did not specify and 1 per cent said they didn't know.



In answer to which party respondents would vote for, the Social Democrats remained in first place with 25 per cent, followed by the CDU/CSU conservative bloc with 21 per cent, and the Greens were in third place with 14 per cent.



The far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party got 12 per cent, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) 11 per cent, and the far-left Die Linke party got 7 per cent.



Election polls are only a snapshot of opinion at the time of the survey and are not a forecast of election outcomes.



Weakened party ties and increasingly short-term decision-making have made it more difficult for polling institutes to weight the data collected.



A tight result is expected when Germans go to the polls on Sunday, with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives at risk of being kicked out of power after nearly 16 years.



