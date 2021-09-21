Teknofest 2021: Indonesia strengthens aerospace cooperation with Turkey

Turkey and Indonesia further strengthened their cooperation in aerospace on Tuesday after a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Teknofest 2021 in the Turkish metropolitan Istanbul.

Aerospace Indonesia, locally known as PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), and Turkish Aerospace signed the MoU to "cooperate in N219 aircraft production extension, modernization and life extension of Turkish CN235 aircraft fleet," the Indonesian Embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

The two sides will cooperate in engineering support of Turkish Aerospace's development project and the N245 joint development and production.

"The MoU (will) improve and strengthen the cooperative relationship that has existed between PTDI and Turkish Aerospace, especially in terms of the N219 aircraft and the modernization of the Turkish CN235 aircraft," the statement added.

Noting cooperation between PTDI and Turkish companies, the embassy said Indonesia has collaborated with Turkey's Aselsan defense company in 2000 for the installation of signal intelligence and intelligent communication systems on the CN235 Turkish Air Force aircraft.

"In the Teknofest 2021, PTDI is again showcasing its flagship products and services to expand markets and increase sales, especially for the CN235-220 and N219 aircraft," the statement added.

The six-day TEKNOFEST at Ataturk Airport, which began Tuesday, will continue until Sunday.

Founded in 1976, PTDI is one of the indigenous aerospace companies in Asia with core competencies in aircraft design, development and test, aircraft structure manufacturing, aircraft production, and aircraft services for both civilian and military, the embassy said.