Libya

no-confidence vote

's eastern-based parliament on Tuesday passed ain the country's unity government, in a new blow to UN-backed peace efforts.

Eighty-nine of the 113 MPs present in the eastern city of Tobruk voted to withdraw confidence from the Tripoli-based administration of interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah , three months ahead of planned elections, a spokesman said.

The move came after the speaker of the legislature ratified a controversial elections law earlier this month seen as bypassing due process and favouring eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar .