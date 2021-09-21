KOSOVOS BAN ON VEHICLES WITH SERBIAN LICENSE PLATES CAUSES TENSION

Kosovo's ban on vehicles with Serbian license plates to pass by Monday morning has created tension between Serbia and Kosovo.

Kosovo's Interior Ministry said vehicles with Serbian license plates are not allowed to cross the border of Kosovo and they need to take a temporary plate.

The ministry pointed out that the free traffic circulation agreement signed between the two countries in 2016 expired on Sept. 15.

It was noted that only vehicles with Republic of Kosovo license plates will be allowed in traffic.

The temporary license plates were placed on the windshields and rear windows of the vehicles, while the real license plates were covered.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the decision was not aimed at Serbs in Kosovo.

"Our aim is not provocation or instability. Everything that is done is lawful. We are only implementing what is required of an expired agreement," Kurti added.

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Pristina has violated every agreement till now.

The former Serbian province of Kosovo declared independence on February 2008, and is recognized by more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Turkey. Belgrade, however, still claims Kosovo as a breakaway province.