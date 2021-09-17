STUDENTS IN AZERBAIJANS KARABAKH GET GIFTS FROM TURKISH RED CRESCENT

The Turkish Red Crescent on Friday distributed clothes and stationery items among 2,100 children in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

In partnership with the Azerbaijani Red Crescent, the gifts were delivered to students of nine schools in the western districts of Fuzuli, Agdam, and Terter.

Ercan Tan, a board member of the Turkish Red Crescent, said donations collected from different areas of Turkey were delivered to their Azerbaijani "brothers and sisters."

These gifts will ensure that children go to schools "happy and cheerful" when schools reopen in Azerbaijan on Sept. 22, he added.

"We want to be with them in their happy times and we thank all our brothers and sisters who donated," the official said.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey and has been supporting people around the world for over 150 years.