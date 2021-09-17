Pentagon: U.S. drone strike killed 10 civilians in Kabul in 'tragic mistake'

The U.S. acknowledged on Friday that an Aug. 29 airstrike on a vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians, including up to seven children.

Central Command Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie laid out the results of the Pentagon's investigation into the strike, acknowledging the US military made a "tragic mistake" in carrying it out.

"We now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K , or were a direct threat to US forces," he said, referring to Daesh/ISIS ' Afghanistan affiliate, which is known as Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K .





McKenzie offered his "profound condolences" to the victims' families, and said it "was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport."

"But it was a mistake. And I offer my sincere apology. And as the combatant commander I am fully responsible for this strike and its tragic outcome," he told Pentagon reporters.