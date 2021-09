British prime minister's mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl died at the age of 79, according to a family statement shared with local press.

Boris Johnson's mother passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at St. Mary's hospital in London on Monday, the statement on the Daily Telegraph said.

Johnson Wahl had been suffering from Parkinson's disease.

She was born in 1942 as the daughter of the future president of the European Commission for Human Rights, Sir James Fawcett.