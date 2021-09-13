Turkey condoles with Philippines over victims of deadly typhoon

Turkey offered its condolences Sunday to the Philippines after Typhoon Jolina struck the country, killing at least 17 people.

"We are saddened to learn that Typhoon Jolina (Conson), which hit the Philippines, has caused the loss of many lives, injuries as well as material damage," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-four people were injured while seven are still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of the Philippines.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives as well as to the friendly people and government of the Philippines and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry added.

Around 9,000 buildings were damaged and transportation was disrupted.

More than 313,000 people were affected in total.