Power generator explosion injures 7 in southern Lebanon

At least seven Lebanese sustained injuries on Monday as a power generator for a residential building exploded in southern Lebanon.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that a power generator exploded at a dental clinic located in a five-story building in the Tyre city.

Firefighting teams rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire following the explosion, while the police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Lebanon has been suffering from long hours of power cuts for months mainly due to the lack of fuel required for electricity generation.

Since late 2019, Lebanon grapples with some of the severest domestic challenges including currency devaluation, and shortages of fuel and medicines.