PIA commercial flight from Pakistan touches down in Kabul

Published September 13,2021
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) commercial flight from Islamabad has touched down in Kabul on Monday, a spokesman for the airline said.

The flight of the Pakistani state airline will carry people from Kabul to Islamabad holding valid travel documents - though it was not immediately clear if it was classified as a regular commercial flight or a special commercial charter.

This is the first PIA flight to touch down in Kabul after the end of the foreign troop withdrawal and large-scale evacuation of people from Afghanistan earlier this month.