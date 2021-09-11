Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will fly to Tehran this weekend for talks that may ease a standoff between Iran and the West just as it risks escalating and scuppering negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal , diplomats said on Saturday.

Three diplomats who follow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closely said Grossi's trip before next week's meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors was confirmed.