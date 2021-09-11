Greece buying more fighter jets as Turkey tensions continue to flare

The Greek government is planning to buy six more Rafale fighter aircraft as tensions continue to flare with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.



Athens has already ordered 18 of the jets. "Soon there will be 24," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a speech in Thessaloniki that was broadcast on Greek television.



Greece and Turkey came close to a military confrontation in a spat over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean last year.



Athens is also involved in negotations to buy four new frigates, according to Greek media reports.



The government has said repeatedly that it seeks to resolve differences with Turkey over natural gas through peaceful means. However, if both fail to reach an agreement, the issue of the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) could be brought before the International Court of Justice.



