New Bulgarian election likely as third party fails to form coalition
Published September 01,2021
Bulgaria looks likely to have to hold new elections after another party failed to form a coalition government, just two months after voters went to the polls.
The third strongest party, the Socialists, failed to garner a parliamentary majority as three protest parties, seen as possible partners, rejected the Socialists, a party formed from the former communist party.
The populist ITN, headed by entertainer Slavi Trifonov, refused to back the Socialists on Wednesday.
New elections could be held in November, when presidential elections are due to be held.
"We will not support the formation of a cabinet with your mandate," ITN faction leader Tozhko Jordanov said during a five-minute meeting with Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova.
The Socialists, with 36 of the 240 seats in parliament, rely on the support of the five other parties, some of which oppose each other.
The Socialist leadership planned to decide on the party's next steps on Thursday.
President Rumen Radev had called on the Socialists to form a government on Friday, in the third and final such call. Under the country's Basic Law, the president must call a new parliamentary election after three attempts fail.
The election would be the third in 2021.
ITN had won the election on July 11 with 65 seats, narrowly beating the party of former premier Boyko Borisov, GERB, which won 63 seats.
GERB lost support following allegations of corruption by the parties that protested against Borisov's government in 2020.
ITN and GERB, the two largest parties, will not form a government as they lack a majority.