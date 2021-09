KASHMIRS TOP PRO-FREEDOM LEADER SYED ALI GEELANI PASSES AWAY

Top Kashmiri pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani died late Wednesday at the age of 91, his spokesman confirmed on Twitter.

He passed away at around 10 p.m. local time (1630GMT), a brief statement said.

Geelani was suffering from many ailments and was detained in his house for the greater part of his life since 2010, when Indian-administered Kashmir witnessed a massive anti-India uprising.

The veteran Kashmiri leader started his political career as a member of Jamaat-e-Islami, and later joined the All Parties Hurriyat Conference-an amalgam of over two dozen pro-freedom groups in Indian-administered Kashmir that seek self-determination.

Later, along with another Kashmiri pro-freedom leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died earlier this year in custody, Geelani launched the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat group.