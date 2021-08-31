News World Multiple California wildfires prompt evacuations, threaten homes

Multiple California wildfires prompt evacuations, threaten homes

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate Monday as a huge wildfire loomed over a major US tourist spot, filling the air with choking smoke. The Caldor Fire has already torn through more than 270 square miles (700 square kilometers), razing hundreds of buildings.

DPA WORLD Published August 31,2021 Subscribe