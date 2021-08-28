Missile attack targets American base on Iraqi-Kuwaiti border

Three missiles targeted a US military base near the Jerishan crossing on the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border, a police officer told Anadolu Agency.

"Unidentified persons fired three missiles from inside Iraqi territory at the US military base near the Jerishan crossing on the border with Kuwait," said the officer, who requested not to be named since he was not authorized to brief the media.

He said two missiles fell in the vicinity of the base, while the third landed on the Kuwaiti side of the border.

No casualties were reported.

Iraqi authorities and the US forces in the country have yet to comment on the incident.

Over the past months, military bases housing US forces in Iraq have been targeted with missile attacks and Washington has often accused armed factions loyal to Iran of being responsible.

Currently, there are around 3,000 troops, including 2,500 US forces, fighting in the anti-Daesh/ISIS coalition.

Iraqi political forces have called for the withdrawal of the US troops from the country under a parliamentary decision issued on Jan. 5, 2020.

The latest attack came despite Baghdad and Washington agreeing on July 26 to withdrawal of US combat forces from Iraq by the end of this year.



