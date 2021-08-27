NEW POLL CONFIRMS IMPRESSIVE COMEBACK OF GERMANYS SOCIAL DEMOCRATS

In Germany, yet another survey has confirmed the growing popularity of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) at the expense of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) ahead of next month's parliamentary election.



According to public broadcaster ZDF's Politbarometer TV show on Friday, the SPD has gained three percentage points since an identical survey taken two weeks ago.



If the election were held this Sunday, the SPD would get 22 per cent of the vote, according to the survey's projection, exactly the same proportion as the CDU, down 4 points on two weeks ago.



The Green Party is projected a 20-per-cent share of the vote, a gain of one percentage pointover the course of two weeks, putting them only slightly behind the SPD and the CDU, traditionally the two largest parties in the Bundestag.



Support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) remained unchanged at 11 per cent, while the hard-left Left Party lost one point and now stands at 6 per cent.



In the question of individual popularity however, the pollsters see a clear lead for the SPD's Olaf Scholz over the CDU's Armin Laschet when asked who would be suitable as chancellor.



Only 25 per cent consider Laschet suitable, with 71 per cent deeming him unsuitable. On the other hand, 65 per cent now believe Olaf Scholz is suitable for the top job, with just 30 per cent calling him unsuitable.