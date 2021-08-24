 Contact Us
United States asked to stop evacuating skilled Afghan citizens - Taliban spokesman

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in his comments during a press conference in the capital Kabul on Tuesday that they urged the United States of America to stop evacuating skilled Afghan citizens.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published August 24,2021
A Taliban spokesman on Tuesday said the United States should stop evacuating skilled Afghans, and warned Western forces against extending the August 31 deadline for airlifts out of the country.

Taliban said Americans were taking "Afghan experts" such as engineers out of Afghanistan.

"We ask them to stop this process," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference in Kabul.

Mujahid has said no evacuations from Afghanistan will be permitted after the August 31 deadline.

During a press conference in Kabul, he said: "August 31 is the time given and after that, it's something that is against the agreement.

"All people should be removed prior to that date. After that we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different stance."

Mujahid said the crowds of Afghans thronging Kabul airport seeking a flight out of the country could go home.

"We guarantee their security," he told a news conference. He also said there was no list of people targeted for reprisals. "We have forgotten everything in the past," he said.