United States asked to stop evacuating skilled Afghan citizens - Taliban spokesman

A Taliban
spokesman on Tuesday said the United States
should stop evacuating skilled Afghans, and warned Western forces against extending the August 31 deadline for airlifts out of the country.
Taliban said Americans were taking "Afghan experts
" such as engineers out of Afghanistan
.
"We ask them to stop this process," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
said at a press conference in Kabul.
Mujahid has said no evacuations from Afghanistan
will be permitted after the August 31 deadline.
During a press conference in Kabul
, he said: "August 31 is the time given and after that, it's something that is against the agreement.
"All people should be removed
prior to that date. After that we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different stance."
Mujahid said the crowds of Afghans thronging Kabul airport seeking a flight out of the country could go home.
"We guarantee their security," he told a news conference. He also said there was no list of people targeted for reprisals. "We have forgotten everything in the past," he said.