Taliban should be encouraged to respect all human rights: UN rights chief

The top UN human rights official on Tuesday called on global powers and regional actors to use their influence with the Taliban to encourage respect for human rights for all.

Opening a special meeting of the Human Rights Council, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said: "Islamic-majority countries, in particular, could share their successful experiences of implementing international human rights norms in their cultural and religious contexts."

Bachelet said the Taliban's rapid seizure of much of Afghanistan, including the capital, has raised fears of a return to the past and stoked desperation among many Afghans.

"In recent weeks, my office has received harrowing and credible reports of the impact on civilians of violations of international humanitarian law, as well as violations and abuses of human rights, by the parties to the conflict," she said.

They include, among others, summary executions of civilians and members of the Afghan national security forces who were not involved in combat at the time, she said.

They also include, she added, restrictions on women's rights including their right to move around freely and girls' right to attend schools-recruitment of child soldiers, and repression of peaceful protest and expressions of dissent.

MILLIONS DISPLACED

Bachelet said the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR estimates that an additional 270,000 people have been forced to leave their homes and livelihoods since January, bringing the total number of displaced people to more than 3.5 million.

"We can expect that significant numbers of people will seek refuge in neighbouring countries or outside the region," she said.

"The United Nations is committed to stay and deliver aid to those in greatest need, to support efforts to restore peace and stability and to promote the rights and dignity of all Afghans. With fundamental human rights in the balance, my office will be working urgently to reinstate arrangements for monitoring human rights violations," she said.

The meeting was called after a joint request by Pakistan, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation coordinator on human rights and humanitarian issues, and Afghanistan and has the backing of 29 nations in the 47-strong council.

The hybrid virtual meeting is taking place at Geneva's Palais des Nations with the support of Turkey and the US along with a diverse group of nations including Azerbaijan, Belgium, Egypt, Greece, Kazakhstan, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Palestine.

Taliban representatives have said no one need to fear their rule, while Western leaders have voiced scepticism and vowed vigilance.