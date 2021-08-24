Joe Biden cites "added risk" of delayed Afghan withdrawal - White House

President Joe Biden , in a meeting with G7 leaders on Tuesday, said there was "added risk" to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline, citing a threat from a Daesh [ISIS] affiliate, the White House said.

Biden "made clear that with each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from ISIS-K, and that completion of the mission by August 31st depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.









