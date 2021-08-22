Ennahda calls for probing assassination claims by Tunisian leader Kais Saied

A leader of Tunisia 's Ennahda Movement has called for an investigation into President Kais Saied 's accusations for certain parties of plotting assassinations.

"The fragile political, social and psychological situation in our country can't bear even just speaking about violence and killing," said MP Samir Dilou, a member of the movement's Shura Council.

"There must be a prompt inquiry [into Saied's accusations] and to announce its results to the public within the extent allowed under the law," Dilou said.

Dilou said the Tunisian judiciary is capable of assuring the public and revealing the truth regarding Saied's accusations.

On Saturday, Ennahda party, the largest in the Tunisian parliament, urged the country's security and judicial services to investigate what Saied said of assassination attempts against him.

On Friday, the Tunisian president said political parties that say their reference is Islam seek to plot an assassination against him.

Last month, Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority. While he insists that his exceptional measures are meant to "save" the country, his critics accuse him of orchestrating a coup.

Tunisia has been seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among Arab countries which witnessed popular revolutions toppling ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya, and Yemen.







