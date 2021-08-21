Turkish forces neutralize 7 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least seven PKK terrorists in both northern Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization targeted three terrorists with airstrikes in Iraq's Metina district near the Turkish border, the ministry said on Twitter.

"We will continue to destroy the terrorists in their lair!" the ministry emphasized.

"One PKK terrorist identified in the Operation Pençe-Şimşek region in northern Iraq," said the ministry, adding that the additional three YPG/PKK terrorists who attempted to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch areas were also neutralized in northern Syria.

"Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively everywhere," the ministry underlined.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The Pence operations are a series of offensives Turkey has been carrying out since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

The latest ones are the Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım operations launched on April 23 in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions near the country's borders.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.