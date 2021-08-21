Turkey’s FM Çavuşoğlu talks over phone with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan issue

Turkey 's foreign minister discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan over the phone with his Pakistani counterpart, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu , and they discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan, the statement noted.

Çavuşoğlu thanked Qureshi for his support for Turkish citizens who want to return to Turkey from Afghanistan.

Çavuşoğlu also called Gamini Lakshman Peiris, Sri Lanka's newly appointed foreign minister, to convey his congratulations on his new post.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry in a statement said the foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations and reviewed the latest Afghan situation, adding: "Qureshi stated that the recent visit of President Dr. Arif Alvi to Turkey for the launching ceremony of MILGEM Naval Ship further strengthened bilateral cooperation."

"The two Foreign Ministers also recalled the recent telephone conversation between (Pakistani) Prime Minister Imran Khan and (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about developments in Afghanistan," the statement noted.

"Reiterating Pakistan's support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the importance of an inclusive political solution as the best way forward.

"The Foreign Minister added that Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) had underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region," it added.

Qureshi "expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would work together to achieve inclusive political settlement."

He also "added that the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained international engagement to ensure stability and long-term economic development."

"The two Foreign Ministers agreed to coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan," according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement.

"Spoke to my brother FM @MevlutÇavuşoğlu on Afghanistan. A peaceful & stable Afghanistan is of paramount importance for Pakistan and region," Qureshi also said on Twitter.

"The primary focus is on ensuring safety, security & protection of Afghan rights," he noted, adding that forging an inclusive political settlement is the best way forward.

PAKISTANI FOREIGN MINISTER HOLDS TALKS WITH OTHER LEADERS

Qureshi also spoke to his Russian, German, Dutch, and Belgian counterparts, and the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to discuss ways of ensuring a peaceful settlement in the war-torn country as the Taliban are scrambling to put up a governance structure, following the fall of West-backed Kabul government.

Speaking to top Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov, Qureshi said both Moscow and Islamabad, which are part of a four-nation group on Afghanistan, the Troika Plus, have significantly contributed to facilitating the peace process in the war-raked country.

The two sides, according to a statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, agreed that it is essential for the world to support Afghanistan with tangible economic and humanitarian support.

In a separate phone conversation, Qureshi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, and ways to ensure peace and stability there.

An inclusive political settlement is vital as is the role of the global community, ensuring humanitarian assistance and economic sustenance for the people of Afghanistan, the two top diplomats agreed, according to another statement.

Qureshi also spoke with OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, to exchange views on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, said in a separate statement.

Reiterating that Pakistan will continue to play a constant role for peace and stability in Afghanistan, he expressed hope that Afghan parties would work for an inclusive political settlement.

Al-Othaimeen, for his part, apprised Qureshi of the extraordinary OIC meeting convened in Jeddah at the level of ambassadors/permanent representatives on Sunday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the statement added.

The unexpected power grab by the Taliban earlier this week has triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan as many fear retribution.