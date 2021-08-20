Over 4.88B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 4.88 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

Data shows that China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, leads the global count with over 1.91 billion shots as of Friday.

India comes second with more than 572.28 million jabs, followed by the US with 359.62 million, according to the latest figures.

Brazil has administered over 173.16 million shots, Japan 115.74 million, Germany 99 million, and the UK 88.62 million.

According to the Turkish Health Ministry's figures, Turkey has administered more than 87.78 million jabs. Over 45.56 million people in Turkey have received a first dose, while more than 34.71 million have had both jabs.

Most vaccines are given in two doses, but some countries are also administering third booster shots.

Turkey has administered over 7.36 million third booster shots.

Indonesia and France have given more than 86.41 million and 82.39 million jabs, respectively, followed by Mexico, Italy, Russia, and Spain.