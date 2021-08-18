TURKEYS ERDOĞAN HOLDS RARE MEETING WITH UAE’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a rare meeting with a senior official from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, after years of tension between the two countries and rivalry in regional disputes.

Erdoğan and UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ways of improving relations between the two countries, including trade and investment opportunities, the Emirates news agency WAM reported.

ERDOĞAN: TURKISH CONTACTS WITH UAE HAVE MADE PROGRESS

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have been in contact in recent months and made some progress, Erdoğan said after rare talks on Wednesday with a senior UAE official.

Erdoğan said he and UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed investment in Turkey, adding that if the talks proceed well the United Arab Emirates would make "serious investments" in Turkey.

The Turkish president also said he was open to meeting the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan .

Turkey and the UAE have supported opposing sides in regional disputes, including the conflict in Libya and the blockade of Qatar by several Arab states.







