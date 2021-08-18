Erdoğan: Turkey ready for all kinds of cooperation for peace in Afghanistan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that Turkey still aims to maintain security at Kabul airport, after Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan 's capital.



Turkey welcomes the moderate statements made by Taliban leaders, Erdoğan said in a statement.



"Turkey is ready for all kinds of cooperation for peace in Afghanistan, well-being of our kin in the country and protection of Turkey's interests," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint TV interview broadcast live on Kanal 7, Ulke TV, 24 TV, TVNET and TV 360.



NATO member Turkey , which has hundreds of troops in Afghanistan , had been discussing with the United States a proposal to keep those forces in the country to guard and run the airport after the withdrawal of other NATO forces .







He said Turkey's military presence in Afghanistan will strengthen the new Kabul administration's hand in the international arena.



"No matter who is in the administration, standing with Afghanistan in good and bad times is the requirement of brotherhood," Erdoğan added.



On the security of Kabul airport, he said that Turkey is making its plans according to the new realities emerging in the field and continuing negotiations accordingly.



Turkey's priority is to ensure peace and security of Turks in Afghanistan, Erdoğan stressed, adding that 552 Turkish citizens have so far been evacuated from the country.



The Turkish leader said that he will likely talk to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin by the weekend.







As part of a peace deal reached in February 2020 between the US and the Taliban, this year international forces began their withdrawal from Afghanistan.



The agreement mandated that the Taliban not target foreign forces, but there was no provision on its action towards Afghan security forces.



While keeping negotiations with the government going in Doha, Qatar, the Taliban intensified its attacks since June, taking control of many districts and provincial centers in the past month.







