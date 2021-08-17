British PM Boris Johnson urges countries not to unilaterally recognize Taliban government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan , on Tuesday and stressed that any recognition of the new Afghan government should happen on an international basis, not unilaterally.

Johnson stressed to Khan his commitment to working with international partners, "to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wide region," according to a statement by Downing Street.

Johnson said that "any the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be subject to them upholding internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity."

The British prime minister also had separate call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier Tuesday and one with French President Emmanuel Macron late Monday regarding Afghanistan.

After quickly overrunning smaller administrative districts and provincial hubs, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday and seized power, dramatically taking the reins of the country for the first time in almost 20 years.

The government quickly folded, with President Ashraf Ghani and other key officials fleeing abroad.