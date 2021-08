Erdoğan holds a closed door meeting with Sierra Leonean counterpart in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his Sierra Leonean counterpart Julius Maada Bio in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Uzbek Lodge in the presidential complex, was closed to the press.

Turkey's first lady Emine Erdoğan and her counterpart Fatima Maada Bio also attended the meeting.