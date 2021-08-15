Taliban negotiator promises 'no revenge on anyone' in Kabul

A Taliban negotiator
involved in talks with the Afghan government in Qatar
has dismissed fears of violence if it takes control of Kabul.
"We assure the people that their properties, their lives are safe," Suhail Shaheen
told the BBC in a phone call from Doha, saying that "there will be no revenge on anyone" in the Afghan capital.
He said Taliban fighters
were positioned at the gates of Kabul and had been ordered not to enter the city, pending a "peaceful transfer of power
."
Since US
and NATO troops
began withdrawing from Afghanistan
in May, the Taliban forces
have made massive territorial gains. In a rapid advance, they have now captured more than two-thirds of the country's provincial capitals and appear poised to take Kabul.
Talks are currently underway between the Taliban
and the Afghan government
.