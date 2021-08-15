Taliban negotiator promises 'no revenge on anyone' in Kabul

Taliban negotiator

Qatar

Suhail Shaheen

Taliban fighters

peaceful transfer of power

US

NATO troops

Afghanistan

Taliban forces

involved in talks with the Afghan government inhas dismissed fears of violence if it takes control of Kabul."We assure the people that their properties, their lives are safe,"told the BBC in a phone call from Doha, saying that "there will be no revenge on anyone" in the Afghan capital.He saidwere positioned at the gates of Kabul and had been ordered not to enter the city, pending a "."Sinceandbegan withdrawing fromin May, thehave made massive territorial gains. In a rapid advance, they have now captured more than two-thirds of the country's provincial capitals and appear poised to take Kabul.Talks are currently underway between theand the