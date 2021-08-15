 Contact Us
News World Taliban negotiator promises 'no revenge on anyone' in Kabul

Taliban negotiator promises 'no revenge on anyone' in Kabul

"We assure the people that their properties, their lives are safe," Suhail Shaheen told the BBC in a phone call from Doha, saying that "there will be no revenge on anyone" in the Afghan capital.

DPA WORLD
Published August 15,2021
Subscribe
TALIBAN NEGOTIATOR PROMISES NO REVENGE ON ANYONE IN KABUL
A Taliban negotiator involved in talks with the Afghan government in Qatar has dismissed fears of violence if it takes control of Kabul.

"We assure the people that their properties, their lives are safe," Suhail Shaheen told the BBC in a phone call from Doha, saying that "there will be no revenge on anyone" in the Afghan capital.


He said Taliban fighters were positioned at the gates of Kabul and had been ordered not to enter the city, pending a "peaceful transfer of power."

Since US and NATO troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban forces have made massive territorial gains. In a rapid advance, they have now captured more than two-thirds of the country's provincial capitals and appear poised to take Kabul.

Talks are currently underway between the Taliban and the Afghan government.