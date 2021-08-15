News
Joe Biden discusses Afghanistan issue with national security team
Published August 15,2021
US President Joe Biden has spoken to his national security team about the current security situation in Kabul, discussing the evacuation of civilian personnel, Afghan aid workers and other allies, according to the White House Twitter account.
Vice President Kamala Harris was also present on the video call. Biden is currently staying at Camp David, the president's country residence in the US state of Maryland.
It was unclear whether Biden would make a public statement on Sunday on the Taliban's rapid return to power in Kabul and across Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces.
According to US media reports, General Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, warned in a telephone call with senators that terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda could regroup in Afghanistan much faster than expected.
During the telephone conversation between high-ranking government representatives and senators from both parties, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also said to have again defended the withdrawal plans.
"We have, and will maintain, significant capacity to counter a re-emerging terrorist threat from Afghanistan," Blinken said in an interview with NBC.