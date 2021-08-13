Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds after PKK attack in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was martyred when the bloody-minded PKK terrorist group targeted a military post in northern Iraq , Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said late Thursday.

The ministry said on its social media account that the soldier was severely wounded following a mortar attack on a post in the area of operations of the Turkish Armed Forces' Operation Claw-Lightning and later succumbed to his wounds despite receiving medical care.

Turkish forces quickly launched retaliatory strikes on the assailants, and three PKK terrorists "were neutralized" according to initial reports, the ministry said, adding the operation in the region was still ongoing.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar issued a message of condolence Friday for the soldier.

In his message, Akar wished God's mercy on the soldier and extended his condolences to his grieving family and the Turkish nation.

The PKK terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.







