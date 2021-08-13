News World Netherlands opens universities but nightclubs stay shut

The Netherlands will allow universities and colleges to reopen but clubs, bars and discos will remain closed as part of a coronavirus crackdown, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Friday.



Students will be able to have face-to-face classes again after a year and a half of online study.



Rutte stressed that the government did not want to take the risk of another wave of infections like the one in early July.



"We have to remain cautious," he said.



Clubs and discotheques opened at the end of June but the number of infections then rose rapidly, so the government pulled the plug.



In recent weeks, the situation has significantly improved but the Covid-19 seven day incidence rate per 100,000 people is still 105.



The next step toward normality is not expected until September 20. Provided that new infections and the number of hospital patients remain low, the obligation to wear masks on public transport could then be dropped.



The government believes it is possible all coronavirus measures could be lifted from November.



