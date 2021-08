PM Naftali Bennett says Israel has evidence Iran behind deadly tanker attack off Oman

Prime Ministersaid Sundaywas privy to "evidence" provingwas behind theoff Oman, warning his country could "send a message" in retaliation.

"The intelligence evidence for this exists and we expect the international community will make it clear to the Iranian regime that they have made a serious mistake," he said at the weekly cabinet meeting in remarks conveyed by his office.

"In any case, we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way."