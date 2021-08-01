Turkish president speaks over phone with Georgian, Ethiopian premiers

The Turkish president on Sunday held separate phone conversations with Georgian and Ethiopian prime ministers, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili discussed Turkey-Georgia relations and regional issues.

Erdoğan thanked Garibashvili for expressing support over forest fires that have killed at least seven people besides material and environmental damage.

He said Turkey-Georgia strategic partnership has become more meaningful, and that Turkey considers Georgia key to regional cooperation.

Erdoğan emphasized that it is essential to act together, especially with regards to regional transportation and energy transmission lines.

He also expressed the desire to revive the Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan tripartite mechanism.

Separately, Erdoğan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed Turkey-Ethiopia relations and regional issues.

Erdoğan said Turkey attaches great importance to peace and stability in Ethiopia, and that Ankara will continue to provide all kinds of support to Addis Ababa.