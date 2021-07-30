US extends condolences to Turkey amid 'devastating' forest fires

The US voiced its condolences on Friday to Turkey as Ankara battles dozens of wildfires across the country that have so far claimed four lives.

"The United States understands how devastating wildfires can be for communities, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the victims and families affected in Turkey," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter. "We stand with our NATO Ally and are ready to respond to requests for assistance."

Price retweeted a message posted Friday morning by the US embassy in Turkey in which the diplomatic mission said it is "saddened about the fires devastating multiple regions in Turkey."

"We praise the courage and dedication of firefighters, aid workers, and citizens confronting the fires and extend our condolences to the families of victims and residents affected," the embassy said.

Since Wednesday, dozens of fires have erupted across Turkey, including in many coastal Mediterranean provinces.

The country has managed to bring at least 74 of the forest fires across the country under control, while efforts continue to contain 11 others, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter.

The massive fires in southern Turkey have so far killed three people in Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, and one in the southern Aegean province of Mugla, according to authorities.

The flames also erupted over the last few days in Turkey's southern provinces of Mersin, Osmaniye, Adana, and Kahramanmaraş.