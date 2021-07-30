Efforts to contain 14 forest fires continue in Turkey: President

Efforts in Turkey continue to contain 14 forest fires that have broken out since Wednesday, while 57 have been brought under control, the country's president said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a total of 45 helicopters were being used in the effort against the remaining forest fires.

"As of today, the number of planes has increased to five-six with the planes from Russia," he said, adding that Azerbaijan was also sending an amphibious plane.

"The battle against forest fires is still ongoing at 1,140 points," he said, adding that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were monitoring the situation in the region around the clock.

Erdoğan also said that an investigation into the cause of the blazes in different parts of the country "continues intensively."

The flames erupted over the last few days in Turkey's southern provinces of Antalya, Mersin, Osmaniye, Adana, and Kahramanmaraş.

They also broke out in the southwestern province of Muğla and central provinces of Kırıkkale and Kayseri.