Pakistan extends condolences to Turkey over forest fire deaths

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday offered his condolences to Turkey over the deaths caused by forest fires raging through the southern coastal regions over the past few days.

"We stand with the govt & people of Turkey & share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy," Khan tweeted.

He added that Pakistan stands ready to offer any help that the Turkish government and people may need at this difficult time.

Earlier, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in forest fires.

"Pakistan shares our condolences and support to the government of Turkey and to our Turkish brothers and sisters over the loss of lives and property as a result of deadly forest fires," Qureshi said.

Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul thanked Khan for expressing solidarity with his country and people.

"Thank you for your solidarity Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister)," Yurdakul tweeted.

Since Wednesday, dozens of fires have erupted across Turkey, including in many coastal Mediterranean provinces.

The country has managed to bring at least 70 of the forest fires across the country under control, while efforts continue to contain 11 others, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter.

The massive fires in southern Turkey have so far killed three people in Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, and one in the southern Aegean province of Mugla, according to authorities.

The flames also erupted over the last few days in Turkey's southern provinces of Mersin, Osmaniye, Adana, and Kahramanmaras.