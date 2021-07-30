 Contact Us
Iran leading suspect in attack on Israeli-managed tanker - sources

Iran has been accussed of staging a drone attack on a tanker off the Omani coast on Thursday. Zodiac Maritime, the Israeli-owned company which manages the Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker, earlier said the attack killed two crewmen, a British and a Romanian, and described it as suspected piracy.

Published July 30,2021
Iran is the leading suspect in an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off Oman but it is too early to say for sure, U.S. and European sources familiar with intelligence reporting said on Friday.

Separately, a U.S. defense official said the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned ship managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime, appeared to have been attacked by a drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle. All three sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

A spokesman for the Israeli embassy in Washington confirmed an attack took place but gave no details.