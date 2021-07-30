News World Hong Kong activist sentenced to nine years under new security law

A pro-democracy activist was handed a nine-year prison sentence on Friday for an incident involving crashing a motorbike into police officers last July.



On Tuesday in a landmark ruling, Tong Ying-kit, a 24-year-old former restaurant worker, was found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession under the new national security law. Tong had denied the charges.



Tong drove a motorcycle into riot police during a July 1 protest last year. A flag with the slogan: "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times" was fixed to the bike.



The activist, who is in a wheelchair from injuries sustained from the crash, has been in custody since July last year. Friday's sentencing comes after a 15-day-trial, held without a jury.



