Turkey's state-run aid agency on Wednesday delivered desks and benches to schools in southern Afghanistan.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said in a statement that they provided the equipment to high schools in the Khost and Ghazni provinces. The equipment was handed over to provincial education authorities, it added.

Expressing their gratitude to Turkey and TIKA, the local education officials said these investments would be critical for the future of Afghanistan.