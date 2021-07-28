India says Jammu and Kashmir to get full statehood after normalcy restored

India Wednesday said full statehood will be granted to Jammu and Kashmir at an "appropriate time" after normalcy is restored.

In a written statement, Home Minister Nityanand Rai informed the Indian parliament Wednesday that the decision about full statehood to be given to Jammu and Kashmir will be taken at an appropriate time.

On Aug. 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked Article 370 and other related provisions from its constitution, scrapping the autonomy of the country's only Muslim-majority state. It was also split into two federally administered territories.

In a separate reply, the minister said ''terrorism'' incidents in Jammu and Kashmir were reduced during 2020 by 59% as compared to 2019, and by 32% up to June this year.

Rai also said: "The government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures such as strengthening the security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, and intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organizations."