Germany urges swift return to democratic constitutional order in Tunisia

Germany on Monday expressed grave concern over the recent political crisis in Tunisia, calling for swift return to democratic constitutional order in the North African country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr told a news conference in Berlin that they are closely following developments in the country after Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed the government on Sunday, suspended the parliament, and assumed the executive authority.

"Tunisian people want democracy, and democracy has gained a foothold in the country," Adebahr said, underlining the importance of democratic achievements in the country since the Tunisian revolution of 2011.

She also expressed concern over recent nationwide protests and Saied's controversial move, which Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi denounced as "a coup against the revolution".

Adebahr said Germany expects steps from the country's political leaders towards democratic and constitutional processes.

"Now it is important to swiftly return to constitutional order. We are calling on all sides to guarantee maintaining and implementing the Constitution, this also includes civil rights and liberties from our point of view," she stressed.

Adebahr also called for a constructive dialogue among the leaders of the country's constitutional organs to address Tunisia's problems and speed up political and economic reforms.

Tunisia has seen popular protests against both the government and the opposition in recent weeks amid economic troubles and a months-long political crisis in the country.