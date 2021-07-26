PKK terrorists attack Peshmerga outpost in northern Iraq

The PKK terror group attacked a Peshmerga outpost in Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), said the Peshmerga chief of staff on Monday.

The attack took place in Khalifan, Erbil, near the Bekhma dam, Jamal Mohammad said.

The Peshmerga forces returned fire, but also suffered casualties, he said without giving further details.

These casualties among the Peshmerga forces prove that the PKK terror group is the instigating party, he said.

TENSION BETWEEN TERRORIST YPG/PKK, NORTHERN IRAQ'S KRG

Tensions between the YPG/PKK and KRG have been rising since last December, when the terrorist PKK moved in Al-Hasaka against the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the largest party in the semiautonomous KRG region.

Serbest Lezgin, the KRG deputy minister of Peshmerga affairs, said the terrorist YPG/PKK attacked KRG Peshmerga forces with heavy weapons along the Syrian border on the night of Dec. 15, adding that international coalition forces led by the US have been providing weapons and aid to the YPG/PKK for years under the guise of fighting the terror group Daesh/ISIS.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.