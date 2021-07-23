News World Vietnam reports record Covid-19 cases as situation deteriorates

DPA WORLD Published July 23,2021

Vietnam has reported over 7,000 new daily cases of the coronavirus, a significant record for the country as strict virus prevention protocols are enforced nationwide, health authorities said.



On Friday, Vietnam reported 7,307 new cases of the coronavirus – around five times the number of cases recorded during all of 2020, according to the Ministry of Health.



On Monday, authorities in the Vietnamese capital enforced strict virus prevention protocols, with all non-essential services closed.



Citizens are also asked to maintain a minimum distance of 2 metres in social situations and to only go outside if absolutely necessary.



Ho Chi Minh City, which is also under strict transmission prevention and social distancing protocols, has emerged as the country's virus epicentre, recording 4,913 cases on Friday.



On Thursday night, all 689 inmates and staff at Binh Duong drug rehab centre, located just a few hours from Ho Chi Minh City, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to local media reports.



Vietnam had been praised internationally for its response to the pandemic, but after a month without any community transmission, local cases emerged again on April 27 and more than 50,000 have been reported since.



Vietnam said it expects to receive at least 120 million vaccine doses in 2021, nearly 39 million of which will be provided through the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative.



On Friday, Vietnam received 1.2 million AstraZeneca doses, while 3 million Moderna doses arrived as a donation from the US on Thursday.



The country has vaccinated fewer than 5 million people out of a population of 98 million



