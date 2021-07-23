Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian teen during anti-settlement protest in occupied West Bank - officials

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during an anti-settlements protest in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.



A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.







The official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the teen as Mohammed Tamimi, a member of a large extended family that lives in the village.

Bilal Tamimi, a resident and relative of the teen, said he was shot in the back during a clash that erupted after Israeli troops entered the village.



Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire.





A large protest also took place Friday in Beita –- a village in the northern West Bank where Palestinians have held weeks of protests against an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost they say was built on their land.



Under a deal in June between the Israeli government and the settlers of the Eviatar outpost, the settlers left the area but its buildings were left intact under army guard.





The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said 21 people were wounded by Israeli fire and dozens of others were hit by rubber bullets. None of the injuries were serious, officials said.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek the area as the heartland of a future independent state. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.





