Palestinian military adviser killed in West Bank

A Palestinian military adviser was killed on Friday at his home in the occupied West Bank by unidentified assailants, according to the Palestinian Authority.

Talal Dwaikat, a spokesman for the Palestinian security services, said that "unidentified persons shot the legal adviser for the military treasury, Ikrima Muhanna, 44, killing him on the spot," the official Wafa news agency said.

Preliminary information suggested that the attackers killed Muhanna while he was inside his home in Deir al-Ghusun town in Tulkarem.

"The military prosecution and the competent authorities have launched an investigation to find out the circumstances of the crime, and to detect the perpetrators and bring them to justice as soon as possible," Dwaikat said.









