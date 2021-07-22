Turkish Red Crescent hands out Eid al-Adha meat to poor in Bangladesh

The Turkish Red Crescent Society on Thursday distributed meat among needy people in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka for the occasion of Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday.

The donation is part of a plan by the humanitarian group to serve the meat to approximately 70,000 people in need in 13 districts across Bangladesh.

"During these difficult times, we extend our helping hand to our brothers and sisters in need in Bangladesh through the Turkish Red Crescent," said Mustafa Osman Turan, Turkey's ambassador in the capital Dhaka.

Turan expressed his greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the Muslim holiday, stressing the deep bonds between the two countries.

"Turkey and Bangladesh are two sister countries. We share the same religion and values," he added.

ATM Abdul Wahab, the chairman and secretary-general of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, and Bora Tumer, the head of the Bangladesh Delegation of the Turkish Red Crescent Society, were also present at the distribution.

For the Feast of the Sacrifice holiday, which stresses donations to the needy, the Turkish Red Crescent slaughtered 235 cows in Dhaka in the last two days in line with health guidelines and other COVID-19 rules.

With the slogan "Keeping the blessings of sacrifice alive through the Turkish Red Crescent," the group aims to reach approximately 5 million people (worldwide) in need through meat donations.

The group also aims to reach approximately 2.5 million people in need abroad in exchange for 100,000 donor shares, and in Bangladesh during the sacrificial period, 1,400 shares have been donated.