White House wishes Muslims worldwide a 'safe and wonderful' Eid

The White House wished the world's 1.2 billion Muslims a "safe and wonderful holiday" on Tuesday as the faithful celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Eid and Hajj "are a reminder of the importance of providing for those less fortunate, particularly during challenging times, and Islam's commitment to equality and the common roots of the world's Abrahamic faiths."

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at God's command before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram. During the holiday, sacrificed meat is distributed to the needy.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday sent their "warmest greetings to those celebrating Eid al-Adha around the world."

"The Eid traditions and Hajj rituals of providing for those less fortunate in commemoration of Abraham and his son's devotion to God carry a special meaning this year as we continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and work to respond to and recover from the global pandemic," the president said in a statement. "Eid Mubarak."