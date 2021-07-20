Tunisian health minister sacked as COVID-19 cases surge

Tunisia's premier sacked the country's health minister on Tuesday after a collapse in the healthcare system due to surging cases of COVID-19.

The office of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi announced Faouzi Mehdi's sacking in a written statement, without specifying a reason for the move.

Social Affairs Minister Mohamed Trabelsi was appointed as caretaker health minister, it said.

Tunisia's Health Ministry has reported that the coronavirus has claimed at least 17,644 lives in the North African nation, which has also seen over 548,750 cases so far.